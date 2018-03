MetLife (NYSE:MET) says it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement savings product in Japan.

MET says it added $264M to full-year net income and that its error "represents a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting."

In January, the company delayed the release of its Q4 earnings after finding a material weakness in internal controls in a review of its annuity reserves and taking a related Q4 charge.