Reuters: Trump seeking compromise deal on biofuels policy

  • Pres. Trump told oil and corn industry representatives today that he supported changing U.S. biofuels policy in a way that would limit costs to refiners while expanding sales of ethanol, Reuters reports.
  • Sen. Grassley of Iowa, who attended today's meeting, said nothing was decided but that an “emerging solution” could include allowing for year-round sales of 15% ethanol blend for motor fuels.
  • Senators Cruz and Toomey said they were “encouraged that Pres. Trump recognizes the importance of providing relief from crushing RINs costs" for oil refineries.
  • Among companies represented at the meeting reportedly were Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Monroe Energy, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE).
  • Traders say prices for RINs fell $0.10 to $0.53 each after the meeting.
