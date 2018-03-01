Outfront Media seals Massachusetts Bay transit billboard contract
Mar. 01, 2018 6:13 PM ETOutfront Media Inc. (OUT)OUTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) has won a billboard contract from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
- The deal covers 125 billboard on MBTA properties and is set to begin Sunday.
- It's an extension of an ongoing partnership between the two, which means Outfront can integrate billboards with its existing management of subway and commuter rail advertising.
- Outfront currently sells ads for more than 70 transit authorities.