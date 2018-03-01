CSX to maintain former CEO's plan to cut jobs, trains
Mar. 01, 2018 CSX Corporation (CSX)
- CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) rose 1.5% in today's trade after saying it would continue the restructuring plan started by deceased former CEO Hunter Harrison aimed at boosting profits through cutting jobs, shutting rail yards, mothballing locomotives and rail cars, and running fewer but longer trains on strict schedules.
- CSX plans to cut the number of locomotives by up to 20% by 2020 while also reducing the number of rail cars it uses by more than 20%, and reaffirmed its intention to lower its operating ratio to 60% by 2020 from 67.9% at year-end 2017.
- CSX said it expects 4% average annual revenue growth in 2019-20, driven by rising freight volumes and higher pricing, while also reducing its average yearly capital spending through 2020 to ~$1.6B from $2.7B in 2017.