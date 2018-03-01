Analyst makes bullish case for GE, says shares have fallen too far

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have fallen too far, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, who expects the stock to rise ~50% this year after crashing 52% in the past 12 months.

Despite overwhelmingly negative media sentiment, Heymann foresees no further dividend cut or share issuance to raise money, and he expects GE’s planned sale or exit from underperforming businesses valued at $20B to net the company $12B-$15B in cash by the end of 2019.

GE’s pension obligations are underfunded by ~$31B - $19B in mandatory obligations and $12B that are voluntary - but Heymann sees a major benefit to GE from rising interest rates, as every quarter-point increase in the yield of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes reduces the pension deficit by $2.2B, because the discount rate used to calculate the obligations rises.

Heymann expects more turmoil ahead as GE continues to work through its problems but he also believes CEO John Flannery’s moves to “reset everything” and simplify the business will enable the company to lift its annual cash flow to “the mid teens” in billions of dollars by 2020.