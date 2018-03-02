Contreras-Sweet clinches deal for Weinstein Company

Mar. 01, 2018 7:01 PM ETBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • The on-again, off-again sale of assets of The Weinstein Company is back on, as former SBA chief Maria Contreras-Sweet says her team (which includes investor Ron Burkle) has clinched a deal.
  • Contreras-Sweet got approval from the New York State Attorney General's office to pursue the deal. AG Eric Schneiderman had complicated a potential asset sale with a Feb. 11 lawsuit.
  • She says she still intends to build a studio led by a board with a majority of independent women, in order to save 150 jobs, protect small-business creditors, and create a victims compensation fund.
