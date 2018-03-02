Digital Realty boosts common-stock dividend by 8.6%
Mar. 01, 2018 9:38 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has boosted its quarterly dividend on common stock by 8.6%.
- That's an increase to $1.01/share, to be paid March 30, "reflecting our expectation of continued growth in cash flow," says CFO Andrew Power, noting it's the 13th straight year of an increase, since the IPO in 2004.
- The company also approved a dividend of $0.414063/share for holders of 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock; $0.367188/share for holders of 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; $0.460938/share for holders of 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; $0.396875/share for holders of 6.350% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and $0.328125/share for holders of 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- In last after-hours action earlier, DLR was flat; it fell 1.7% during market hours today.