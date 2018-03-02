Trump's tariffs could deal another blow to already slowing U.S. auto sales
Mar. 02, 2018 1:19 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)F, GM, STLA, HMC, NSANY, VWAGY, VLKAF, TM, FUJHYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor68 Comments
- The auto industry warns that the recent pattern of sales declines in the U.S. may continue because of Pres. Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
- The proposed tariffs "couldn’t come at a worse time,” says American International Automobile Dealers Association president Cody Lusk. “Auto sales have flattened in recent months, and manufacturers are not prepared to absorb a sharp increase in the cost to build cars and trucks in America.”
- UBS analyst Colin Langan forecasts Ford’s (NYSE:F) raw material costs, which already were likely to rise by $1B this year, would increase by another $300M due to the tariffs, and General Motors' (NYSE:GM) raw material costs, already seen climbing $800M, would rise an additional $200M.
- Ford already had warned about rising metal prices: Steel, its biggest commodity purchase, has jumped by about a third since the start of last year, and aluminum, used for the bodies of F-Series pickups, is up more than a quarter.
- U.S. sales in February declined for most automakers from a year earlier: GM -6.9%, Ford -6.8%, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -1.4%, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -5%, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -4.3%, Volkswagen (VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF) +6%, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +4.5%, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +3.3%.