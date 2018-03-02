Qualcomm wins support of major investor to reject Broadcom bid
Mar. 02, 2018 1:48 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOM, AVGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor306 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has secured the backing of a top investor for rejecting Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) $142B hostile takeover bid just days days before a crucial shareholder vote, Financial Times reports.
- Parnassus Endeavor Fund, a top-30 investor in QCOM, says it will vote in favor of the company's current board and against the slate of directors proposed by AVGO.
- The public show of support from a major shareholder is a strong vote of confidence for QCOM's management and reinforces the decision to fight for a higher takeover offer.
- Separately, WSJ reports the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. debated this week whether it has the right to weigh in on the takeover bid before a deal is struck.
- Some CFIUS members are concerned that if AVGO buys QCOM, it could sell parts of the company and hurt U.S. prospects of eclipsing China in the race to develop 5G wireless technology that could enable self-driving cars and other innovations, according to the report.