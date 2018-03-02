Equifax says could lose access to some card data over 2017 breach
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) says the card payments industry may cut off its access to certain data or impose fines if the company cannot prove it has addressed weaknesses, in the latest fallout from its massive 2017 cybersecurity breach.
- The disclosure came just hours after EFX announced that 2.4M more U.S. consumers were affected by the data breach than previously known, bringing the total number of U.S. consumers whose personal information was compromised to 147.9M.
- In better news for the company, adjusted Q4 earnings and revenues came in ahead of analyst expectations; costs were related to investigating and fixing the breach along with legal and other professional services totaled $26.5M in Q4 and $114M in 2017, net of insurance recoveries.