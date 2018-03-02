Russians used social media to disrupt U.S. energy industry, report says

The same Russian-backed propaganda groups accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election used social media to try to disrupt U.S. energy policy, including inciting protests against pipeline projects, according to a new congressional report.

The House Science Committee report says it found evidence that Russian-sponsored agents used Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Instagram to suppress research and development of fossil fuels and impede efforts to expand the use of natural gas and fracking in the U.S.

The groups targeted Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP) Dakota Access pipeline and TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline, as well as projects by Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and other companies, according to the report.

"The Kremlin has a motive to disrupt U.S. energy markets and influence domestic energy policy, since American energy represents a direct threat to Russian energy interests," the report says.