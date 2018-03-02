Georgia lawmakers nix proposed tax break for Delta Air Lines in NRA fight
Mar. 02, 2018 3:03 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor52 Comments
- Georgia state legislators yesterday eliminated what would have been a lucrative tax break for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in an attempt to punish the carrier for ending some discounts for National Rifle Association members.
- The Republican-dominated legislature passed a tax bill that excludes a jet fuel tax exemption when had been projected to save ~$40M per year for DAL, the state’s largest private employer.
- Georgia Gov. Deal said he would sign the bill, although he had previously supported the jet fuel tax break.
- DAL was one of several companies to cut ties with the NRA after the mass shooting at a Florida high school two weeks ago that killed 17 students and adults.