Four Wells Fargo board members set to depart
Mar. 02, 2018 3:54 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says four board members, including the three longest serving directors, will retire next month at its annual meeting, in the latest changes resulting from last year's sales scandal.
- John Chen, Lloyd Dean and Enrique Hernandez - the three longest serving members - and Federico Peña will leave the board on April 24; Hernandez and Peña received the least support from at last year’s shareholder meeting after heading board committees related to risk, finance or corporate responsibility during the time WFC employees opened as many as 3.5M accounts in customers’ names without permission.
- Even with the revisions, five of WFC’s board members who were on the panel before the scandals began erupting will remain.
- The news of the board changes came on the same day the bank disclosed fresh problems in its wealth and investment management business.