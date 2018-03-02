Canada and Brazil - not China - seen hit hardest by U.S. steel tariffs
- Canada and Brazil - not China - likely will suffer the biggest impact of any U.S. tariffs on steel, according to a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
- Canadian and Brazilian steel comprised a respective 16% and 13% of U.S. steel imports as of September 2017, while China, frequently criticized politically for dumping cheap steel on trade partners, is not one of the top 10 importers of steel to the U.S., the report said.
- Meanwhile, Top foreign sources of aluminum included Canada (56%), Russia (8%) and the United Arab Emirates (7%) during 2013-16.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says "vital trading partners, including Canada, should be exempt from any tariff on aluminum... We will continue to work on solutions that create a level playing field and address Chinese overcapacity."
