Reuters: GM seeks to slash 5K South Korean jobs, keep production steady

Mar. 02, 2018 4:57 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • General Motors' (NYSE:GM) South Korean unit plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or ~30% of its workforce, but keep production at current levels if the government agrees to its $2.8B proposal for the loss-making operation, according to a Reuters report.
  • GM, which owns 77% of the Korea unit, announced last month that it would shut down a factory in Gunsan, southwest of Seoul, and that it was considering the fate of its three other plants in the country; since only 2,000 people work at Gunsan, the other factories also would be affected.
  • GM’s proposal may put the government in a bind, as South Korean Pres. Moon Jae-in wants to save thousands of jobs but could face a public backlash if he uses taxpayer money as a lifeline for the U.S. company.
