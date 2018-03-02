World markets sharply lower following Trump's tariff announcement

Stocks tumble around the globe in the wake of Pres. Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum - 25% and 10%, respectively - raising fears of a potential trade war.

Japan’s stock market was Asia’s worst performer in today's trade, with the Nikkei -2.5% and just three of the index's 225 stocks ending with gains; Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) fell by respective 3.8% and 2.3%.

Every other Asian market also fell, with declines of more than 1% in South Korea, where steelmaker Posco (NYSE:PKX) slid 3.6%, and Hong Kong.

Stocks in Europe are trading at two-week lows, with Germany's DAX currently ~2% lower, as the European Commission said it could take the U.S. decision to the World Trade Organization.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield sliding to 2.81%, its lowest level in three weeks and further extending the distance from its four-year peak of 2.957% touched on Feb 21, and yields on German Bunds fell to a five-week low 0.618%.

Gold rose 1% to $1,317/oz. and the yen strengthened 0.5% against the dollar.