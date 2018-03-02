Total expands Libya presence with Waha stake buy from Marathon

Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to acquire a 16.33% stake in Libya’s Waha Oil concessions from Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) for $450M.

Waha Oil is a subsidiary of Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp. and currently produces 300K boe/day with output expected to rise to 400K boe/day by the end of the decade, according to TOT.

TOT says the deal provides access to reserves and resources in excess of 500M boe, with immediate production of ~50K boe/day and“significant exploration potential” in concessions in the Sirte Basin.

Other Waha stakeholders include Libya's NOC with 59.18%, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) with 16.33% and Hess (NYSE:HES) with 8.16%.