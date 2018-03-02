Goodfood active subscribers count rises 36% Q/Q
Mar. 02, 2018 5:57 AM ETGoodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF)GDDFFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF) reports growth of 36% (+16,000) active subscribers to 61,000 for the quarter. and +370% Y/Y.
- "We are continuing to achieve record subscriber growth and increasing penetration in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces. Our new 20-minute meal offering is proving to be extremely popular with customers, which demonstrates our ability to tailor our meal offerings to the many ways in which Canadians would like to consume meals at home," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood Market Corp. "Our Western Canadian expansion remains on track and we see strong demand for Goodfood meal solutions within those markets."
- Press Release