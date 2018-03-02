Titan Energy promotes Christopher Walker as COO
- Titan Energy, LLC (OTCPK:TTEN) and its subsidiaries promoted Christopher Walker as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 9.
- Mr. Walker has served as Vice President of Operations since February 2016.
- Prior to joining Titan, Mr. Walker held Field Engineer and District Technical Supervisor positions with BJ Services/Baker Hughes from 2007 to 2012.
