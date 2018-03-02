Titan Energy promotes Christopher Walker as COO

Mar. 02, 2018 6:04 AM ETTitan Energy, LLC (TTEN)TTENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Titan Energy, LLC (OTCPK:TTEN) and its subsidiaries promoted Christopher Walker as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 9.
  • Mr. Walker has served as Vice President of Operations since February 2016.
  • Prior to joining Titan, Mr. Walker held Field Engineer and District Technical Supervisor positions with BJ Services/Baker Hughes from 2007 to 2012.
