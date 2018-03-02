TopBuild to acquire USI in all-cash transaction for $475M
Mar. 02, 2018 6:11 AM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)BLDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSEMKT:BLD) entered into an agreement to acquire United Subcontractors, Inc. for $475M cash.
- The Company expects to finance the acquisition using a combination of debt financing and cash on hand.
- This acquisition expands geographic footprint and penetration in key growth regions.
- the company anticipates $15M of run-rate cost synergies.
- Volas noted, “The transaction is expected to be accretive in the first year and it should produce strong cash flow, enabling us to de-lever quickly. We expect to benefit from greater supply chain efficiencies, a strong and energized branch management team, and the addition of a seasoned labor force. Bottom line, we are confident it will help drive value creation for our shareholders.”
- The Company expects the transaction to close in the next quarter.
