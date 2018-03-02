Panasonic and Scrum Ventures announce a joint venture
Mar. 02, 2018 6:17 AM ETPanasonic Corporation (PCRFY)PCRFYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) is forming BeeEdge, a joint venture with Scrum Ventures, to foster new generation of products.
- BeeEdge will identify technologies within Panasonic that are not fully utilized and create independent startups to commercially develop them.
- BeeEdge will act as an accelerator with Panasonic and Scrum bringing their experience collaborating with and supporting entrepreneurs.
- "We are looking forward to working with Scrum Ventures because of their expertise in supporting startups. From analyzing opportunities and bringing products to market, to sharing best practices in operations, Scrum Ventures will be a valuable partner in maximizing how we develop our technologies with new innovative companies," said Tetsuro Homma, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corp.
- Press Release