Trump tweet: 'Trade wars are good, and easy to win'

Stock futures, already lower following Pres. Trump's tariff announcement yesterday, extend losses after the president's latest tweet: Dow -0.9% , Nasdaq -0.7% , S&P -0.6% .

"When a country (NYSE:USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country is does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump says, in part.

