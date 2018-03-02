Australia to keep its cash rate steady in March meeting

The analyst expects Australia's central bank to hold its cash rate at a record low of 1.5%, after easing twice in 2016 at its monthly policy meeting next week.

Reserve Bank of Australia awaits a pick up in wage growth and inflation amid a jobs boom.

Even though the majority of analyst expect the cash rate to be steady in 2018, few expect that it would tighten at least once by December of 2018 and at 2.0% by mid-2019.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWA, FXA, AUSE, CROC