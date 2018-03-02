ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel form JV to bid for India's Essar Steel
Mar. 02, 2018
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it is forming a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCPK:NISTF) to bid for bankrupt steelmaker Essar Steel India, seeking a deal that could total at least $6B.
- The venture is MT’s latest attempt to crack the fast-growing Indian steel market, where it has struggled for a decade to make inroads because of bureaucratic delays.
- Separately, MT says it is assessing the potential impact of planned U.S. tariffs on steel imports; the company, which has sizeable operations in both Europe and the U.S., repeatedly has complained about cheap imports from China and other countries hurting its business.
- MT -2.4% premarket.