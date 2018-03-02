Tenet completes divestitures of MacNeal hospital in Chicago-area and in North Texas

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) provides an update on its divestiture program and the completion of previously announced transactions, including:

The sale of MacNeal Hospital and related operations, located in Chicago, to Loyola Medicine, an affiliate of Trinity Health;

The sale of Tenet’s minority interest in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, Centennial and Lake Pointe, located in Dallas; and,

The transfer of minority interest in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Sunnyvale, to Texas Health Ventures Group.

Tenet has received over $550M of cash proceeds in Q1 2018 from these transactions and other hospital divestitures.