Biogen and AbbVie withdraw MS med Zinbryta from the market after serious side effects reported; Biogen down 2% premarket
Mar. 02, 2018 6:58 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIB, ABBVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and collaboration partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announce the withdrawal of relapsing multiple sclerosis drug ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) from global markets following reports of inflammatory encephalitis and meningoencephalitis.
- ZINBRYTA is currently approved for sale in the EU, U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Australia.
- Biogen is down 2% premarket on light volume.