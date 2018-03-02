French government to incur €180M for jobless benefit policy
Mar. 02, 2018 7:07 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- French policy reform to bring down its stubbornly high unemployment rate of nearly 9% to cost an extra €180M annually.
- The government plans to extend unemployment benefits to people resigning from their jobs and to entrepreneurs by giving the self-employed the right to an € 800 per month benefit for six months.
- The government also aims to streamline France's professional training and apprenticeship systems with many companies complaining they cannot find skilled labour despite high unemployment.
- Source: Investing.com