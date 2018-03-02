Aytu Bio prices equity offering; shares down 24% premarket
Mar. 02, 2018 7:17 AM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)AYTUBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is down 24% premarket on light volume in response to the pricing of its $12M equity offering consisting of Class A and Class B Units.
- Class A Units consist of an aggregate of 19.52M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 19.52M shares of common, each Unit priced at $0.45.
- Class B Units consist of 3,216 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock valued at $1,000 per share, convertible into an aggregate of 7,146,667 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 7,146,667 common shares. Each Class B Unit is priced at $1,000.
- The warrants have a term of five years and are exercisable at $0.54 per common share.
- Closing date is March 6.
- Yesterday's close was $0.56.