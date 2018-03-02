Aytu Bio prices equity offering; shares down 24% premarket

Mar. 02, 2018 7:17 AM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)AYTUBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is down 24% premarket on light volume in response to the pricing of its $12M equity offering consisting of Class A and Class B Units.
  • Class A Units consist of an aggregate of 19.52M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 19.52M shares of common, each Unit priced at $0.45.
  • Class B Units consist of 3,216 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock valued at $1,000 per share, convertible into an aggregate of 7,146,667 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 7,146,667 common shares. Each Class B Unit is priced at $1,000.
  • The warrants have a term of five years and are exercisable at $0.54 per common share.
  • Closing date is March 6.
  • Yesterday's close was $0.56.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.