Australia regulator takes Rio Tinto, former execs to court over coal deal

Mar. 02, 2018 7:13 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Australia's securities regulator says it has launched legal proceedings against Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and two former executives for misleading investors about coal reserves it reported in a $4B acquisition in Mozambique.
  • The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says Rio, former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott made deceptive statements in their 2011 annual report, published in 2012.
  • The company has denied any wrongdoing in a similar case brought by the SEC in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.