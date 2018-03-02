Australia regulator takes Rio Tinto, former execs to court over coal deal
Mar. 02, 2018 7:13 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Australia's securities regulator says it has launched legal proceedings against Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and two former executives for misleading investors about coal reserves it reported in a $4B acquisition in Mozambique.
- The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says Rio, former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott made deceptive statements in their 2011 annual report, published in 2012.
- The company has denied any wrongdoing in a similar case brought by the SEC in the U.S.