Teladoc expands collaboration with Microsoft

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) announces its expanded collaboration with Microsoft. The organizations will be working together to advance the delivery of telehealth, with Teladoc’s Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
This strategy will facilitate hospitals and health systems to have greater access to the virtual care solution to meet their business needs.
The companies will demonstrate the combined value of the solution during multiple demonstrations during the HIMSS 2018 conference.
