FDA accepts Regeneron's marketing application Dupixent for asthma
Mar. 02, 2018 7:30 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)REGN, SNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce that the FDA has accepted for review Regeneron's marketing application seeking approval for DUPIXENT (dupilumab) as add-on maintenance treatment in certain adults and adolescents at least 12 years old with moderate-to-severe asthma. The agency's action date is October 20.
- DUPIXENT is currently approved the U.S. for atopic dermatitis.
- Dupilumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, works by binding to (inhibiting) interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two cytokines that play key roles in Type 2 inflammation in moderate-to-severe asthma.
