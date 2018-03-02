Foot Locker down 8.5% after results; Nike, UA, Finnish Line dinged too
Mar. 02, 2018
- Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) FQ4 (ended Feb. 3) EPS of $1.26 topped estimates by a penny, but comp-store sales fell a worse-than-hoped 3.7% Y/Y.
- The 2018 outlook calls for flat-to-slightly up comp-store sales, and an improvement in gross margins (which fell during 2017). Said forecast is dependent on a strong H2, as 2017's softness is seen continuing through the first half of this year.
- The conference call is set for 9 ET.
- FL -8.5% premarket. Nike (NYSE:NKE) -2.1%, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) -1.4%, Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) -0.2%