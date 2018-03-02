Endo obtains preliminary injunction against QuVa Pharma preventing marketing and release of Vasopressin product

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) announces that its subsidiaries, Par Pharmaceutical and Par Sterile Products, have obtained a preliminary injunction preventing QuVa Pharma from marketing and releasing its planned vasopressin product that would compete with Par's Vasostrict, the first and only vasopressin injection, USP, product approved by the FDA.

The preliminary injunction, issued is effective through the conclusion of a trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

In August 2017, Par filed a complaint against QuVa and several individual defendants alleging, the misappropriation of its trade secrets.