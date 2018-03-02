Rough session for Nikkei, and yen surges after Kuroda remarks

The Bank of Japan Governor for the first time overnight began talking about an exit from the central bank's extraordinary stimulus program. That doesn't mean rate hikes are coming next month. Instead Kuroda pointed to 2019 as a time for the BOJ to begin thinking about a change.

Kuroda says he and the policy board are expecting inflation to reach the 2% target sometime next year, so it makes sense to consider curtailing stimulus.

The Nikkei fell 2.5% , and the yen is up 1% vs. the dollar.

