Exxon said to declare force majeure on exports from Papua LNG project

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reportedly has declared force majeure on exports from its $19B Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas project, which has been shut since Monday because of an earthquake.

XOM earlier had told buyers that the plant’s two LNG trains would be shut for at least seven days but has not commented on whether it had invoked force majeure.

The large-scale supply disruption has caused Asian spot LNG prices to surge 5% since last week to $8.80/mmBtu.

"Given the location and magnitude of the earthquake, as well as the scale of the aftershocks, we anticipate at least a month’s downtime is likely,” UBS says on the earthquake’s likely impact on the LNG sector.