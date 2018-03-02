Proofpoint target upped to 12% upside

Mar. 02, 2018 8:00 AM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Monness Crespi & Hardt raises its Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) price target from $115 to $120, a 12% upside to yesterday’s close.
  • Firm cites the Wombat acquisition, calling it a natural fit due to customer demand, engineering synergies, and an apparent well-aligned sales motion.
  • In the near to mid-term, firm expects Proofpoint to benefit from emerging products ramp, cross-selling the partner ecosystem, and better penetration of the federal and service provider verticals. 
  • Source: Briefing.com.   
  • Proofpoint shares are flat premarket to $107.22 with a 52-week range of $70.30 to $109.83.   
  • Previously: Proofpoint to buy Wombat Security Technologies for $225M (Feb. 6)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.