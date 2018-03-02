Proofpoint target upped to 12% upside
- Monness Crespi & Hardt raises its Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) price target from $115 to $120, a 12% upside to yesterday’s close.
- Firm cites the Wombat acquisition, calling it a natural fit due to customer demand, engineering synergies, and an apparent well-aligned sales motion.
- In the near to mid-term, firm expects Proofpoint to benefit from emerging products ramp, cross-selling the partner ecosystem, and better penetration of the federal and service provider verticals.
- Source: Briefing.com.
- Proofpoint shares are flat premarket to $107.22 with a 52-week range of $70.30 to $109.83.
