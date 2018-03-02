BTIG still a bull on MBIA following Q4 earnings

"No news is good news," says BTIG's Mark Palmer, reiterating his Buy rating on MBIA (NYSE:MBI) following last night's results, which in his opinion give no added fuel to the bear thesis.

The bull thesis didn't necessarily get a lift either, he concedes, noting no aggressive buybacks in Q4, nor the announcement of a new repurchase program.

He retains his $14 price target, suggesting 67% upside . Shares are unchanged premarket.

Previously: MBIA EPS of -$1.52 (March 1)