Record numbers at CME thanks to February volatility

Mar. 02, 2018 8:02 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume hit 27.3M contracts in February, up 48% Y/Y, and topping by a mile the previous record of 20.9M contracts set in November 2016.
  • Interest Rate volume of 15.8M contracts was also a record, and up 50% Y/Y. The mighty Eurodollar futures contract saw ADV of 4.8M, up 58%.
  • Equity Index volume gained 93% Y/Y to 4.9M contracts.
  • Source: Press Release
