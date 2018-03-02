McDonald's down 2.7% on dour RBC note

A combination of the macro ("deteriorating industry conditions") and the micro ("disappointing" start to the new $1 $2 $3 value menu) has RBC's David Palmer cutting his same-store sales growth forecast for Q1 to 1% from 3.5%, and his price target to $170 from $190.

"Our sense is that the $1 $2 $3 platform stole attention from local marketing, particularly at breakfast, which likely slowed as a consequence," say Palmer and team. They maintain an Outperform rating on the stock.