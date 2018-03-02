Rollins acquires OPC Pest Services

Mar. 02, 2018 8:13 AM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)ROLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Rollins (NYSE:ROL) completed acquisition of OPC Services.
  • OPC Services will continue to operate as a separate business, and one of Rollins' Specialty Brands.
  • "OPC Services goal has always been to provide extraordinary customer service, which aligns with Rollins' mission - to be the best service company in the world," said John Wilson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Rollins Inc.  "We look forward to OPC Services joining our family of brands, and we are excited to share best practices while working together to grow our business."
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.