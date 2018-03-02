Rollins acquires OPC Pest Services
Mar. 02, 2018 8:13 AM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)ROLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) completed acquisition of OPC Services.
- OPC Services will continue to operate as a separate business, and one of Rollins' Specialty Brands.
- "OPC Services goal has always been to provide extraordinary customer service, which aligns with Rollins' mission - to be the best service company in the world," said John Wilson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Rollins Inc. "We look forward to OPC Services joining our family of brands, and we are excited to share best practices while working together to grow our business."
