Susquehanna downgrades Pure Storage, maintains target

Mar. 02, 2018 8:16 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Susquehanna downgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from Positive to Neutral with a price target of $22.
  • Analyst Mehdi Hosseini attributes the downgrade to the fact that the firm’s $22 target represents only about a 5% upside from current levels and the firm lacks visibility to merit a target increase. 
  • Pure Storage shares are down 8.2% premarket to $20 following yesterday’s aftermarket earnings report.       
