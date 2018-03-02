Reata Pharma's omaveloxolone flunks mid-stage study in mitochondrial myopathies
- Reata Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RETA) omaveloxolone failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial, MOTOR, assessing omaveloxolone (RTA 408) in patients with mitochondrial myopathies.
- Patients in the treatment group did not perform better than those treated with placebo during exercise testing (peak work), the primary endpoint, or in the 6-minute walk test, the secondary endpoint.
- Mitochondrial myopathies are a group of disorders that result from the dysfunction of mitochondria, organelles in most cells that produce 90% of the energy needed to sustain life. Affected people have difficulty performing daily activities due to low energy levels.
- Nrf2 is a transcription factor that promotes normal mitochondrial function. Omaveloxolone is a Nrf2 activator that restores mitochondrial production of an enzyme called ATP (adenosine triphosphate) that plays an essential role in energy production. It also increases the production of antioxidants which reduces oxidative stress and inflammatory signaling, the underlying causes of a range of diseases.