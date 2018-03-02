DiamondRock acquires two properties for $122M

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) announces the acquisition of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona for $80M, or $331K per key, which represents a 12.6x multiple of the hotel's 12 month forward EBITDA. Funded by internal corporate cash, the transaction closed on March 1st, 2018.

The company also announces that it has acquired the Landing Resort & Spa in Lake Tahoe, California, for $42M, or $545K per key, which represents a 7% yield on the hotel's 2017 adjusted EBITDA. Funded by internal corporate cash, the transaction closed on March 1st, 2018.

The company raised its 2018 guidance by $0.03 per share after the Phoenix acquisition.