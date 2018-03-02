J.C. Penney down post Q4 results
Mar. 02, 2018 8:26 AM ETCPPRQBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor64 Comments
- J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable sales increased 2.6% in Q4.
- Jewelry, Home, Sephora, Footwear and Handbags and Salon were the top performing divisions during the quarter.
- Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 33.6%.
- SG&A expense rate flat Y/Y at 23.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA dropped 8% to $413M.
- Merchandise inventory fell 3.2% to $2.76B.
- The company reduced debt by $600M and generated over $200M of free cash flow.
- FY2018 Guidance: Comparable store sales: 0.0% to +2%; Adjusted EPS: $0.05 to $0.25.
- Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer said, "In 2018, we will intensify our market share efforts in Appliances, Mattresses and Furniture, while continuing to take steps to modernize our apparel assortment and omni-channel. Our strategy and plan is clear and consistent, and we remain focused on two critical factors - to operate the business for growth and deliver profitable earnings. I would like to thank our nearly 100,000 associates around our company for their hard work and more importantly, for their commitment to JCPenney."
- JCP -8.16% premarket.