Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Mar. 02, 2018 8:26 AM ETHSTO, MTBC, SRGA, DPLO, OPK, CCRN, PRTKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (208% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.
  • Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (37% upside) at H.C. Wainwright.
  • RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank.
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan after Q4 miss. Shares down 17% premarket on increased volume.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) downgraded to Neutral with an $11 (3% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James. Price target is $34 (166% upside).
