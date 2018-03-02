Premarket analyst action - healthcare
Mar. 02, 2018 8:26 AM ETHSTO, MTBC, SRGA, DPLO, OPK, CCRN, PRTKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (208% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.
- Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (37% upside) at H.C. Wainwright.
- RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum.
- Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank.
- Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan after Q4 miss. Shares down 17% premarket on increased volume.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) downgraded to Neutral with an $11 (3% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James. Price target is $34 (166% upside).