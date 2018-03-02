ReneSola names Zhou as interim CFO in transition plan change
Mar. 02, 2018 8:28 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)SOLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) appoints Weiguo Zhou, one of its independent directors, as its interim CFO, effective immediately.
- SOL previously said Cindy Chen would join the company to succeed former CFO Maggie Ma, but she withdrew her acceptance for health reasons.
- Zhou has worked 12 years for investment banking divisions at various Asian branches of investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.