Camping World delays annual report; triple-net REITs on watch

Citing material weakness with certain accounting policies, Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announces a delay in the filing of its 10-K.

Camping World is a key tenant in the land of triple-net lease players, says Mizuho's Haendel St. Juste, and the delay is likely to renew concerns about the group.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is most-exposed to CWH, says St. Juste, at about 4% of revenue. Realty Income (NYSE:O), Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are in the area of 0.5%-1.2% of total revenue.

Source: Bloomberg