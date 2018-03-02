Canada's GDP number comes in soft
Mar. 02, 2018 8:41 AM ETInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (FXC)FXCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Q4 GDP growth of 1.7% was shy of expectations for 2%. In addition, Q3 growth was revised lower to 1.5%.
- Household consumption growth in Q4 slowed to 2.1% from 3.7% in Q3.
- For all 2017, real GDP rose 3% - the fastest annual pace since 2011.
- The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) remains under pressure, mostly thanks to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. It's down 0.3% to $0.7767.