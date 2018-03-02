Canada's GDP number comes in soft

  • Q4 GDP growth of 1.7% was shy of expectations for 2%. In addition, Q3 growth was revised lower to 1.5%.
  • Household consumption growth in Q4 slowed to 2.1% from 3.7% in Q3.
  • For all 2017, real GDP rose 3% - the fastest annual pace since 2011.
  • The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) remains under pressure, mostly thanks to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. It's down 0.3% to $0.7767.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.