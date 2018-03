Q4 adjusted FFO of $27M or $0.24 per share is up compared to $17.9M and $0.16 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.22

Adjusted EBITDA of $92.4M is down from $102.6M a year ago.

Comp RevPAR is up 3.9% at $115.04; comp RevPAR excl. hotels not under renovation is up 5.8% to $115.10.

Conference call at 11 ET

(NYSE:AHT)