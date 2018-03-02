Zosano Pharma issues new U.S. patent covering M207 as an acute treatment for migraine

Mar. 02, 2018 8:46 AM ETZosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)ZSANBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announces that its previous patent application titled “Method of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Concentrations of Triptans for Treatment of Migraines” has resulted in the issuance of a U.S. patent 9,918,932.
  • The newly issued patent contains claims generated from formulation, preclinical and clinical studies, and highlights the unique aspects of the Zosano technologies and their applicability for treatment of migraine.
  • Shares are up 65% premarket on light volume.
